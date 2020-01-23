Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Apologies for the sunburn, but that’s just cricket in SA BL PREMIUM

Of all the items on a travel advisory list for members of the Barmy Army in SA, the one they should pay the most heed to should be: “Watch out for the African sun.”

On Wednesday, one of their number staggered off the main field at the Pirates Sports Club having not read that advice.