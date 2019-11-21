Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: A complete disregard for the law and the country Corruption among the elite continues unabated and President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing nothing BL PREMIUM

There is neither shame nor consequences when it comes to bad performance in government. If anything, people are rewarded, and handsomely.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu released the national and provincial government audit outcomes for 2018/2019 this week. They showed, among other things, that irregular expenditure soared to R62.6bn. This was 23% more than the previous year’s R51bn.