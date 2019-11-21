GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: A complete disregard for the law and the country
Corruption among the elite continues unabated and President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing nothing
21 November 2019 - 19:01
There is neither shame nor consequences when it comes to bad performance in government. If anything, people are rewarded, and handsomely.
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu released the national and provincial government audit outcomes for 2018/2019 this week. They showed, among other things, that irregular expenditure soared to R62.6bn. This was 23% more than the previous year’s R51bn.
