Public protector backs down in battle over Jacob Zuma’s tax records
The Tax Administration Act does not allow Sars to disclose a taxpayer’s information, except to a limited number of public bodies of which the protector’s office is not one
12 November 2019 - 23:28
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has backed down in her fight with SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter and agreed to suspend her subpoena seeking to force the tax agency to disclose former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records.
This comes a day after Business Day reported that Kieswetter had filed an urgent court application to block Mkhwebane from accessing the records after she issued a subpoena demanding them on October 21.
