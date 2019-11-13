Public protector tried to strong arm me, says Sars boss
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attempt to demand details of Zuma’s tax affairs ‘backed up by threat of criminal charges’
13 November 2019 - 19:51
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he was forced to take public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to court after she threatened to lay criminal charges against him if he did not hand over former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records to her.
“Her threat is prima facie unlawful and it threatens Sars’s stability and undermines effective revenue collection in the national interest,” Kieswetter said in court documents.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.