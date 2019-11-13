National Public protector tried to strong arm me, says Sars boss Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attempt to demand details of Zuma’s tax affairs ‘backed up by threat of criminal charges’ BL PREMIUM

SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he was forced to take public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to court after she threatened to lay criminal charges against him if he did not hand over former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records to her.

“Her threat is prima facie unlawful and it threatens Sars’s stability and undermines effective revenue collection in the national interest,” Kieswetter said in court documents.