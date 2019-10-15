Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Food insecurity could be reduced if public and private sectors work together Job creation in the agricultural sector can assist in supporting rural households’ access to nutritious food BL PREMIUM

As we celebrate World Food Day (https://webmail.timesmedia.co.za/owa/redir.aspx?REF=Lq7kfWm0BSi5Tzs5K8DzgDh73x3m-XJ4h4v4CkBPnMYjWngkWVHXCAFodHRwczovL2VuLndpa2lwZWRpYS5vcmcvd2lraS9Xb3JsZF9Gb29kX0RheQ..) in honour of the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 1945, we should take a moment to reflect on SA’s standing on the global food security ladder.

Food security is achieved when three objectives are met: food is available; food is accessible; and food quality ensures appropriate nutritional uptake for all citizens at all times. In 2018 SA was ranked the 45th most food secure country out of 113 measured in The Economist global food security index (https://webmail.timesmedia.co.za/owa/redir.aspx?REF=IyA6xvlpV_mKKPYE5grIhjEbIY02wFwgRKy6TWhGrZ4jWngkWVHXCAFodHRwczovL2Zvb2RzZWN1cml0eWluZGV4LmVpdS5jb20v), which was one point lower than the previous year.