SA’s neighbours must weigh in on land expropriation

In SA one of the reasons we have been so successful in the past is because in general, we own our land — and we can, therefore, collateralise it.

We use the collateral from the banks as production credit to buy inputs, source animals and basically liquidise our farming operations. The concept is called leverage and is applied in the most successful economies in the world. The bulk of the production credit is leveraged and enables production.

The first problem we’ll have if we tamper with the value of farmland is that agriculture land will become a risky asset, and where the value of land falls the implication will be that production outputs will fall by more or less the same margin. Because of the risk in the system, credit terms will go up and will have an adverse effect on food prices. We have seen this happen in several African countries in the past, including Angola and Nigeria.

Following this, divestment from the sector will occur, both inward and outward, as the negative sentiment drives down investor interest. We have already seen this happening in the industry in 2018 and 2019 because of the EWC debate and the manner in which it has been conducted.

Food production will go down because farmers will be unable to pay back their debts, causing the banks to foreclose on hundreds of farmers. Where production falls the whole food system in SA will come under severe pressure and we will very quickly move to a position where we will have to import food at export parity prices. Not only will food become unaffordable to millions of poor people, but SA will become food insecure.

When production falls, our export commitments will not be met and this, in turn, will create geopolitical food insecurity in the whole of southern Africa. Agri SA has been quite vocal in its determination to avert such a disaster, but it is in the interests of our neighbouring countries to consider the impact expropriation without compensation would have on them.

• Van Zyl is Agri SA executive director.