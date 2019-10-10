Food insecurity threatens Sadc region

Southern Africa has felt the brunt of the global climate crisis in the past year, with extreme weather patterns taking a toll on agricultural production and food security.

The numbers coming out of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) are devastating: 9-million people are considered severely food-insecure in just nine countries (Angola, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe). The figure is projected to rise to 12-million by March. Just over 41-million are food-insecure in 13 of the 16 Sadc states; 25% of Eswatini’s rural population faces severe food insecurity; and 30% of the rural population of Lesotho is expected to require humanitarian assistance between now and March.

This is according to a September update from the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the July "Synthesis Report on the State of Food & Nutrition Security & Vulnerability in Southern Africa" by Sadc’s vulnerability assessment & analysis programme.

In large part, the cause of the crisis is drought: there have been only two favourable planting seasons in the region since 2012, and some parts of the region have experienced their worst rainfall in 38 years.

In Angola, where more than 1.1-million people are in need of food because of drought, the government in January declared an emergency in the three southern provinces of Cunene, Huila, and Namibe.

Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia have done the same (the Comoros, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe have declared states of emergency as a result of cyclones, though Mozambique and Zimbabwe have also been plagued by drought).

It’s the third time in six years that Namibia has declared a drought-induced state of emergency. The UN Food & Agriculture Organisation says dry weather conditions in the country have driven down cereal production. The government’s crop assessment for the year estimates that production will be down 53% on last year. It’s pushed the price of maize meal up, with the result that the annual food inflation rate was estimated at 6% in March, against 3% a year earlier.