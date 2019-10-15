Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Barriers to entry — we’re just too difficult to do business with And we all know the problems and solutions BL PREMIUM

In business, building barriers to entry is generally a good thing. In global trade, maybe not so much.

There are many contributors to business barriers to entry, ranging from things like government regulations and licences to natural physical resources. However, these barriers are often earned through investment, over time. Not decreed or gifted.