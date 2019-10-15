MARK BARNES: Barriers to entry — we’re just too difficult to do business with
And we all know the problems and solutions
15 October 2019 - 06:09
In business, building barriers to entry is generally a good thing. In global trade, maybe not so much.
There are many contributors to business barriers to entry, ranging from things like government regulations and licences to natural physical resources. However, these barriers are often earned through investment, over time. Not decreed or gifted.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.