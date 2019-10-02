National ANC plays same old tune on the economy The more controversial ideas — privatisation of SOEs that do not serve a developmental purpose and the selling of some of Eskom’s coal-fired coal stations — were ignored BL PREMIUM

The ANC released a lengthy statement on its plan for economic recovery on Wednesday, repeating the long list of priorities mostly from the National Development Plan of 2011, which it has restated year after year without implementing.

Also included in the statement was a reference to the “stimulus plan” announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa a year ago, which promised to make spending on infrastructure more effective through the formation of a huge infrastructure fund. The fund has not yet been launched.