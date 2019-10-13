Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Lights, camera — and urgent action needed for creative economy BL PREMIUM

Actor Vatiswa Ndara’s open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last week was a welcome opening of a can of worms. After the public silence on the exodus of Generations 16 following conflict with the creators of the popular show, a shake-up of the film and television industry is overdue.

Many have spoken at length about the potential of the creative economy (of which film and television is part) to create employment and contribute to SA’s economic output. Even the department of trade and industry and many provinces have earmarked the industry for support. It is also an industry with strong links to other sectors of the economy, most notably tourism. There are also many other subsectors within it, such as software production and gaming, that have significant potential for SA as the fourth industrial revolution unfolds.