AYABONGA CAWE: Focus on job creation should cut across all state departments
With unemployment rising, a policy mix is crucial to at least encourage more people to continue their work hunt
05 August 2019 - 05:05
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke was a busy man last week, telling the nation what many have known for some time: that the crisis level of unemployment in SA has actually got worse. Much worse.
The situation is now comparable to 2008, deep in the throes of the 2007/2008 financial crisis. It is another indicator that this is not a “cyclical” crisis from which the country could emerge given better global demand conditions, but a structural and endemic feature of SA life.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.