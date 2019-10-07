LUKANYO MNYANDA: Little cause for cheer in Reserve Bank’s monetary policy review
Causes for gloom range from the US-China trade dispute that threatens to push many developed economies into a recession, to SA’s worsening fiscal position
The good news for time-poor politicians is that they probably don’t need to read past the first page of the Reserve Bank’s latest monetary policy review. The bad news is that the page paints a gloomy picture for the economy, which is under pressure from external and domestic factors.
Internationally, there is the US-China trade dispute that, if movements in global bond markets are any guide, threatens to push many developed economies into a recession.
