PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Sipho Pityana’s Busa letter shows despair can be useful
Business should crank up heat on government for its lack of solutions for SOEs such as Eskom and its misguided NHI
12 August 2019 - 05:05
A kind of mass hysteria is breaking out, some of it justified. Sentiment is getting weaker because nothing is being done.
The primary question from investors and companies right now is exactly that: “Why is nothing being done?”
