straight talk
MARK BARNES: Revising models will ensure a business remains fighting fit
Changing course is tough, but staying static means the new-idea wolves will be scratching at your door
06 August 2019 - 05:09
Maybe it’s just seasonal (winter, no rain) but I’ve noticed a lot more repairs and maintenance happening on the outside of residential buildings. There’s always a pay-off profile to upkeep. It’s always easier to defer. It’s seldom wise. In the case of buildings, the new coat of paint is simply to guard against the known and repetitive forces of nature that recur season after season, year after year. It’s to protect the status quo — necessary, but hardly exciting.
Mature business models face a very different set of challenges. Rapid and significant changes in technology have enabled disrupters to become effective competitors in far shorter time frames than were imaginable barely two decades ago.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.