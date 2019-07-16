Opinion / Columnists straight talk MARK BARNES: New order requires an openness to doing deals, partnerships and joint ventures There is much to do, and a start must be made BL PREMIUM

I used to be a disciple of the benevolent dictator. I am not convinced anymore. Lee Kuan Yew succeeded in transforming Singapore into the economic powerhouse that it is today, based on the principles of meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty. But there are very, very, very few LKYs.