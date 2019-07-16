straight talk
MARK BARNES: New order requires an openness to doing deals, partnerships and joint ventures
There is much to do, and a start must be made
16 July 2019 - 05:05
I used to be a disciple of the benevolent dictator. I am not convinced anymore. Lee Kuan Yew succeeded in transforming Singapore into the economic powerhouse that it is today, based on the principles of meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty. But there are very, very, very few LKYs.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.