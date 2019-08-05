News Leader
WATCH: Where does Mark Barnes’s resignation leave the Post Office?
Sapo board member Charles Nwaila talks to Business Day TV about the group’s strategy
05 August 2019 - 09:37
After more than three years as CEO of the SA Post Office (Sapo), Mark Barnes has tendered his resignation.
He cited differences on forward strategy in relation to the structure of the group, in particular the location of Postbank.
Joining Business Day TV on the line to talk about the group’s strategy is board member, Charles Nwaila.
Sapo board member Charles Nwaila talks to Business Day TV about the group’s strategy
Or listen to the full audio: