WATCH: Where does Mark Barnes’s resignation leave the Post Office?

Sapo board member Charles Nwaila talks to Business Day TV about the group’s strategy

05 August 2019 - 09:37 Business Day TV
After more than three years as CEO of the SA Post Office (Sapo), Mark Barnes has tendered his resignation.

He cited differences on forward strategy in relation to the structure of the group, in particular the location of Postbank.

Joining Business Day TV on the line to talk about the group’s strategy is board member, Charles Nwaila.​

