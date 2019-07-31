Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Chinese ambassador’s strident attack on US breaks with tradition Lin Songtian’s accusations of human rights abuses — on the eve of trade talks — signal a more assertive and vocal Beijing BL PREMIUM

Lin Songtian, China’s ambassador to SA, penned a strong letter on Tuesday, accusing US secretary of state Mike Pompeo of “lying through his teeth and politicising [the] human rights issue”.

The trigger for the letter, published in this newspaper in the form of an advertorial, was Pompeo’s accusation that China is “in a league of its own as a human rights violator and … one of the worst human rights countries that we’ve seen since the 1930s”. This was regarding the so-called re-education camps and “persecution of religious minorities” by the Chinese government in Xinjiang.