US jealousy sparked trade wars, says Chinese ambassador

The US is jealous of China’s rapid economic growth and achievements in the past few years and was using the trade wars to frustrate and stall it, Lin Songtian, the Chinese ambassador to SA said on Monday.

The US occupies the first spot in the world economy and is followed in close second by China. But the two economic behemoths have been exchanging trade wars since the election of President Donald Trump. Recently he imposed huge tariffs on Chinese goods entering the US and the Chinese have responded in kind.

“The Americans are accusing us of stealing their technology, stealing their innovation. We didn’t do anything like that. We invested by taking our people to learn from the US and other Western countries. We learnt from the best and then we bettered the best. That is what China is doing,” Lin told a gathering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal .

He said the trade wars will only end when the US, as the only superpower, decides to end themr. “China would wait because we also need the American market to grow our economy,” he said.