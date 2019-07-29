LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank can’t play saviour as credit agencies circle
29 July 2019 - 05:06
To the layperson, the central bank exists primarily to set interest rates. That is the function most of us are familiar with and get most excited about, it being the one that has the most obvious impact on our everyday lives.
Considering that the monetary policy committee has only adjusted the rate four times in the last two years, it might appear to the casual observer that policymakers have a lot of time on their hands.
