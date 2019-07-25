Rates not only solution to growth woes, says Lesetja Kganyago

Governor Lesetja Kganyago has hit back at SA Reserve Bank critics, saying they have mischaracterised policymakers as being overly hawkish on interest rates while pursuing misleading debates about its mandate and ownership that distract from more pressing priorities about how to boost economic growth.

Kganyago suggested that policymakers have in fact been too tolerant of inflation rates that are above those of some of SA’s most important trading partners.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Kganyago: rates are not the only solution to growth woes

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.