Producer inflation slows to below 6%
Farm and factory gate inflation moderated to 5.8% year on year in June
Producer inflation has decelerated to below 6% for the first time in three months, thanks to slower fuel price inflation.
Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), moderated to 5.8% year-on-year in June from May’s 6.4%, Statistics SA said on Thursday.
This was in line with the expectations of economists polled by Bloomberg. Before June, PPI had been above 6% year-on-year since March.
Coke, petroleum and chemicals added 1.9 percentage points to the headline figure, although rising food costs also played their part, adding 1.6 percentage points.
The fuel price component has consistently been the largest contributor to the headline PPI reading. Although it was a small increase, motorists and businesses saw a fifth consecutive fuel-price hike in June, when unleaded petrol rose 9c/l. However, with a decrease of 95c/l in July, producer inflation is likely to moderate further.
Stats SA’s PPI report on Thursday came a day after it reported that consumer inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), remained at 4.5% year-on-year in June.
Producer inflation partially foreshadows consumer inflation, which is the key benchmark used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) in setting interest rates. However, the relationship is not perfect, as producers often seek to absorb price pressures to retain market share.
Last week, the MPC cut interest rates for the first time since March 2018 on lower economic growth — following a steep contraction in the first quarter — and subdued inflation.