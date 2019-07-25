Economy

Producer inflation slows to below 6%

Farm and factory gate inflation moderated to 5.8% year on year in June

25 July 2019 - 12:09 Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER
Picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Producer inflation has decelerated to below 6% for the first time in three months, thanks to slower fuel price inflation.

Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), moderated to 5.8% year-on-year in June from May’s 6.4%, Statistics SA said on Thursday.

This was in line with the expectations of economists polled by Bloomberg. Before June, PPI had been above 6% year-on-year since March.

Coke, petroleum and chemicals added 1.9 percentage points to the headline figure, although rising food costs also played their part, adding 1.6 percentage points.

The fuel price component has consistently been the largest contributor to the headline PPI reading. Although it was a small increase, motorists and businesses saw a fifth consecutive fuel-price hike in June, when unleaded petrol rose 9c/l. However, with a decrease of 95c/in July, producer inflation is likely to moderate further.

Stats SA’s PPI report on Thursday came a day after it reported that consumer inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), remained at 4.5% year-on-year in June.

Producer inflation partially foreshadows consumer inflation, which is the key benchmark used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) in setting interest rates. However, the relationship is not perfect, as producers often seek to absorb price pressures to retain market share.

Last week, the MPC cut interest rates for the first time since March 2018 on lower economic growth — following a steep contraction in the first quarter — and subdued inflation.

menons@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: What a steady inflation rate means for SA

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman talks to Business Day TV about the CPI data for June
Economy
4 hours ago

Kganyago: rates are not the only solution to growth woes

Governor hits back at misleading debates that distract from priorities
Economy
8 hours ago

Inflation fight 'not Bank's job alone'

The fight against inflation should not be left to the Reserve Bank alone, says deputy governor-designate Fundi Tshazibana, citing high prices for ...
Business
4 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Earlier rate cuts would have helped the economy

International best practice says it’s better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Consumer inflation steady at 4.5% in June

Economy

Aggressive interest-rate cuts are not the answer, says Kganyago

Economy

Rates not only solution to growth woes, says Lesetja Kganyago

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.