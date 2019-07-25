Producer inflation slows to below 6%

Producer inflation has decelerated to below 6% for the first time in three months, thanks to slower fuel price inflation.

Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), moderated to 5.8% year-on-year in June from May’s 6.4%, Statistics SA said on Thursday.

This was in line with the expectations of economists polled by Bloomberg. Before June, PPI had been above 6% year-on-year since March.

Coke, petroleum and chemicals added 1.9 percentage points to the headline figure, although rising food costs also played their part, adding 1.6 percentage points.