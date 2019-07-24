Aggressive interest-rate cuts are not the answer, says Kganyago

More aggressive interest-rate cuts would barely grow the economy and would ultimately drive inflation higher, according to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) last week, effectively reversing a controversial interest-rate hike in November 2018. The Bank cited lower growth and lower inflation expectations for last week’s cut. While some analysts called for a 50bps cut, the MPC said it did not consider it.

“If we reduce rates by 25bps, and there are no other reforms in the economy, our modelling tells us that growth will be about 0.1 percentage points higher, one year later,” Kganyago said at a public lecture at Unisa on Tuesday. “That isn’t much growth, and certainly not a game-changing growth recovery.”

More aggressive interest-rate cuts would see the exchange rate depreciate; close the output gap; and inflation expectations would start shifting higher, causing growth to slow once again; and interest rates would ultimately be permanently higher with inflation expectations at the 6% mark, he said.

Kganyago said the Bank is now targeting 4.5%, the midpoint of its inflation target band, to permanently achieve lower inflation expectations.

“Higher inflation begets higher interest rates,” Kganyago said, adding that this is the best approach to implementing the target range “optimally”.

“This does not mean the Bank should avoid all interest-rate cuts. We cut rates if we feel we can keep inflation under control over time,” he said.

Kganyago said the Bank has been accused of being too hawkish and keeping interest rates too high, “when in reality we have often tolerated as much inflation as we can”.

Correction: July 24

A previous version of this story said more aggressive rate cuts would add 0.1 of a percentage point to growth.

menons@businesslive.co.za