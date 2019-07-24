STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Flushed with their own importance, political elites ignore urgent public issues
The failure of the political debate to see the bucket system as an issue speaks volumes about the values of those who dominate the discussion
24 July 2019 - 05:08
What politicians do to each other matters. But it is surely not all that matters?
A few days ago, human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu repeated a promise she made a while ago to end the bucket system in six months. This hardly registered in the public debate, despite an attempt by a couple of broadcast journalists to make it an issue.
