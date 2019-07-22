Cyril Ramaphosa plans urgent legal action against protector report
President says Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings fall short of the requirements that it be 'fair, factually correct and legally sound'
22 July 2019 - 05:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will take urgent legal action to challenge the public protector’s findings of dishonesty and money-laundering against him.
