Opinion / Columnists

SYLVIA MCKEOWN: Google ban will spur Huawei to roll out own operating system

Uncertainty surrounds the Chinese tech group’s future but it has been preparing to go it alone since 2012

BL PREMIUM
22 May 2019 - 05:07 Sylvia McKeown

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.