EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Oakbay liquidated by fellow Gupta-owned company

SAA echoes Eskom's plan to save itself, and SA's banks have had to do the job law-enforcement agencies should be doing

19 February 2019 - 11:33 Robert Laing
From left: Ajay Gupta younger brother Atul Gupta and Oakbay MD Jagdish Parekh. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
From left: Ajay Gupta younger brother Atul Gupta and Oakbay MD Jagdish Parekh. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

According to a lobby group opposing private-sector competition in SA's electricity market, independent power producers “don’t work during load-shedding as they depend on Eskom’s grid”.

Oakbay — the formerly JSE-listed company controlled by the Gupta family in which state-owned financier the Industrial Development Corporation lost R256m — is being liquidated by another Gupta-owned company which claims to be owed R3.8m.

In a preview of Wednesday's budget, Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes reminds us where roads paved with good intentions lead.

Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale has called on the government to tighten its belt on Wednesday, to place SA on a sustainable and inclusive economic growth trajectory of at least 5%.

As with the Guptas, SA's banks have had to do the job law-enforcement agencies should be doing to halt the Watsons.

Echoing its plan to save Eskom, the government has decided to split SAA into three parts — domestic, regional and international.

SA’s two biggest local pharmaceutical manufacturers have been awarded a quarter of the government’s R18.3bn new AIDS drug tender, announced last week.

