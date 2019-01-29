Carol Paton Writer at Large
Opinion / Columnists

CAROL PATON: Downward spiral can be halted by suitable cabinet appointees

It is crucial that Ramaphosa selects capable departmental heads, with the most important being a new finance minister

BL PREMIUM
29 January 2019 - 05:09 CAROL PATON

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.