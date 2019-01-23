TONY LEON: The pre-election ANC is a party diverse in its discordant unity

Extract

Snippets from the recently launched ANC election manifesto conjured up the famous quip of Dorothy Parker about a spectacularly bad book: “This is not a novel to be tossed away lightly. It should be thrown away with great force.”

Parker, a renowned wit and critic, had her heyday in the 1920s, which is the era whence many of our governing party’s half-baked economic recipes derive.

There are, however, certain 21st century aspects in the ANC document.