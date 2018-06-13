ANC SUPPORT
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Rural by-election results puncture voter pattern myths
The myth that there is a pecking order for voters was never true, but now it is beginning to seem ridiculous
13 June 2018 - 05:08
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.