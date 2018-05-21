EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: PIC and Nene go another round over Dan Matjila saga
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene wants allegations against Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila re-investigated.
Copying and transferring memory between biological brains moved from science fiction to snails last week. A specialist in the field described the experiment as shocking. "The big picture is we’re working out the basic alphabet of how memories are stored for the first time."
In my opinion
Matters of debate
"I have British-born children and it depresses me to think they might grow up in a country more like the one I was raised in, rather than the open and outward-looking one I moved to a decade ago," writes Lukanyo Mnyanda.
Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon was one of three moments during the royal wedding when Diana Evans felt unexpectedly moved.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
If South African Airways (SAA) files for business rescue, lenders will head straight to the Treasury’s doors for their money, thanks to the guarantees. But that may not be the worst thing.
Steinhoff’s web of intercompany loans was brought to light for the first time on Friday, raising questions about the value of its hitherto prized South African assets.
To those reacting to #AshwinWillemse's walkout by yelling,"Keep politics out of sport!" can I please ask you to support the following identical propositions?— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) May 20, 2018
1. Keep wheels off cars.
2. Keep money out of banks.
3. Keep lungs out of human bodies.
I thank you.
A blow-up between SuperSport rugby commentators was more exciting than Saturday’s match.
Ashwin Willemse slams Nick Mallett and Naas Botha before walking off the SuperSport set.
Very visual
Graph of the day
Group Five and Aveng are trading at levels that do not suggest a turnaround but imminent failure — levels that are not justified by the state of their order books, which remain large, even though profitability is notoriously precarious.
