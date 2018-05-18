Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Onerous birth certificate rules for travellers could soon fall away

18 May 2018 - 12:06 Robert Laing
Picture: 123RF/ HONGQI ZHANG
Previous requirements by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba that tourists produce unabridged birth certificates for children under the age of 18 years may finally be done away with.

Yanny or Laurel? The New York Times has created a handy interactive tool with a slider to help people on either side of the latest Twitter divide hear both sides of the debate.

The late historian Eric Hobsbawm once reflected that the US has "probably elected to its presidency … a greater number of ignorant dumbos than any other republic". No matter how feeble the president, however, "the great US ship of state has sailed on as though it made very little difference".

Suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane is kicking up dust before facing highly damaging charges against him, outlined in a notice of disciplinary inquiry he has received from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Is Old Mutual planning to go up against Capitec in the low-income banking market? Capitec, which also targets insurance products, is opening as many as 100,000 accounts a month.

How did the Gupta family’s Oakbay Resources and Iqbal Surve’s Ayo Technology get JSE approval to list when they did not meet the basic requirement of three successive years of profit?

South African chrome deposits could be used to displace China’s ferrochrome industry of 4-million tonnes a year. SA produces about 3-million tonnes.

