EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: African athletes AWOL in Australia infuriate Peter ‘white SA farmers welcome’ Dutton
Children of undocumented migrants in SA to get birth certificates, and Black Business Council says it is going to court over JSE’s decision to stop Sagarmatha listing
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Birth certificates for the children of undocumented migrants, but barriers remain.
Thirteen African athletes have gone missing in Australia. Home affairs minister Peter Dutton has warned that they will not be allowed to "game the system".
But perhaps if they disguise themselves as white South African farmers, he might be more favourably disposed towards them.
Sagarmatha Investments hadn’t even reached base camp before it came down with altitude sickness. Now the Black Business Council says it is going to the Equality Court and Human Rights Commission over the JSE’s decision to stop the company’s listing.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
In the state’s case against the SARS three, Rob Rose argues that the authorities seem intent on trying to prove a deficient case with a coalition of the incurably compromised.
Danny Bryer argues that the Cape Town Cycle Tour is the world’s biggest individually timed cycling race, which brings more than R500m into the city’s coffers. Combined with the three other cycling events in the Western Cape — the Absa Cape Epic, Cape Rouleur and, most recently, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup — the total contribution to the economy of these events is more than R1bn.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Naspers is set to cash in by selling to Walmart.
Altron is targeting the rest of Africa. The group is aiming to offer more products and services to existing customers across the continent.
News24 is reporting that Supra Mahumapelo has responded to Collen Maine's allegation that he [Mahumapelo] introduced him to the Guptas.— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) April 12, 2018
The response: "Reckless drivers who cause accidents on the roads must never blame the driving school for introducing them to driving"? 🤔
