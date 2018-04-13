Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: African athletes AWOL in Australia infuriate Peter ‘white SA farmers welcome’ Dutton

Children of undocumented migrants in SA to get birth certificates, and Black Business Council says it is going to court over JSE’s decision to stop Sagarmatha listing

13 April 2018 - 11:59 Wilson Johwa and Tammy Foyn
Picture: 123RF/LEARCHITECTO
Picture: 123RF/LEARCHITECTO

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Birth certificates for the children of undocumented migrants, but barriers remain.

Migrants born in SA to get birth certificates

The birth certificate does not entitle recipients to citizenship in South Africa
National
7 hours ago

Thirteen African athletes have gone missing in Australia. Home affairs minister Peter Dutton has warned that they will not be allowed to "game the system".

Another five African athletes go missing from Gold Coast games

In addition to eight athletes from Cameroon, competitors from Rwanda, Uganda and Sierra Leone are being sought — though they have more than a month ...
World
1 day ago

But perhaps if they disguise themselves as white South African farmers, he might be more favourably disposed towards them.

Sagarmatha Investments hadn’t even reached base camp before it came down with altitude sickness. Now the Black Business Council says it is going to the Equality Court and Human Rights Commission over the JSE’s decision to stop the company’s listing.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

In the state’s case against the SARS three, Rob Rose argues that the authorities seem intent on trying to prove a deficient case with a coalition of the incurably compromised.

ROB ROSE: The Hawks’ bird-brained bungling

Prosecutors have released a witness list in the latest Sars criminal case that reads like a compendium of the incurably compromised
Opinion
1 day ago

Danny Bryer argues that the Cape Town Cycle Tour is the world’s biggest individually timed cycling race, which brings more than R500m into the city’s coffers. Combined with the three other cycling events in the Western Cape — the Absa Cape Epic, Cape Rouleur and, most recently, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup — the total contribution to the economy of these events is more than R1bn.

Cape’s money-spinning cycling events could add more than R1bn to SA’s economy

The city is open for business and the news is being spread by global television and word of mouth, writes Danny Bryer
Opinion
7 hours ago

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Naspers is set to cash in by selling to Walmart.

How Naspers could get $4bn from Walmart’s Flipkart deal

Walmart is negotiating with Naspers and other investors, the deal could give the world’s largest retailer a bigger share of India’s ...
Companies
5 hours ago

Altron is targeting the rest of Africa. The group is aiming to offer more products and services to existing customers across the continent.

Altron appoints MD for expansion in Africa

The group names Ike Dube as the first to hold its new Africa MD post
Companies
7 hours ago

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Has truth become a casualty of Winnie’s rejection ...
Opinion
2.
TIM COHEN: Survé finds he has no blue chips as he ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Not a wealth of choices for SA
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why Zuma loyalists’ poll ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: What Lamberti’s fall means for CEOs
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.