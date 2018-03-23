EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SA’s opposition parties — ‘ideologues, extremists or sociopaths’
Did opposition parties wrest metros from the ANC in 2016 — or did ANC supporters simply stay at home instead of voting?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
South African Revenue Service (SARS) staff are supposed to serve the people of SA, not certain politically connected individuals, newly re-appointed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene reminds them.
Ousted SARS commissioner Tom Moyane’s story, in many ways, mimics that of the man who appointed him, former president Jacob Zuma.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Given the dominance of the ANC, candidates attracted by opposition parties with little hope of winning tend to be crazy "ideologues, extremists or sociopaths, such as Julius Malema or Helen Zille", writes Anthony Butler.
It was ANC supporters opting to stay at home instead of turning up for the party, rather than the strength of opposition parties, that led to the ANC’s loss of three metros in 2016, writes Natasha Marrian.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Redefine chairman Marc Wainer reminisces to Giulietta Talevi on why Hillbrow’s flats, built in the 1960s, were constructed as cheaply as possible, and other problems that arise when business does not think long term.
Investec, which sold its Sandton and Cape Town headquarters to Growthpoint in November 2003 for R975m, is now buying its Sandton headquarters back for R2.2bn.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Calling all legal interpreters. Does this section of the State Attorneys Act say the state can fund the private lawyers of a criminal accused? Maybe I am missing something, but I read it to say it allows the State Attorney to do such work itself - not to fund private lawyers. pic.twitter.com/na4JG7nNEB— Pierre de Vos (@pierredevos) March 23, 2018
Law professor Pierre de Vos disagrees with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s argument the state should pay for his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s legal fees.
Please sign in or register to comment.