EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Let’s give Gigaba the benefit of the doubt
He’s young and was probably just following Zuma’s orders — and the Guptas have been grounded anyway
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The public tracking device on the Guptas’ aircraft has been switched off, alarming a Canadian bank as the family still owes $27m for their Bombardier Global 6000 plane.
A report finding the Strategic Fuel Fund broke the law and cost the country R3.3bn should be set aside because the firm that did it declared a possible conflict of interest, Energy Minister David Mahlobo tells Parliament.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Former First National Bank CEO Michael Jordaan has written an affectionate obituary about his Stellenbosch University economics professor, Sampie Terreblanche. "To this day, I see myself as an adherent of a social market economic system, thanks to Sampie’s intellectual influence."
Though Malusi Gigaba officially kicked off the state-capture project when, in 2011, he took a knife to all the big state-owned company boards and placed Gupta family proxies on them, he should be given a second chance, argues Peter Bruce.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The private education sector is not shining so brightly.
Soon-to-list Cell C supports the establishment of a wholesale open-access network (woan) to house shared spectrum.
I don't care what the people say, he will always be the President of jokes. Farewell Jacob Zuma. Watch the FULL video here: https://t.co/S5a7x63VlC pic.twitter.com/Dr3ZPo94mL— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 20, 2018
Opportunity cost of the Zuma years is 25% of GDP pic.twitter.com/X6xAJ7DD15— Michael Jordaan (@MichaelJordaan) February 20, 2018
