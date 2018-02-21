Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Let’s give Gigaba the benefit of the doubt

He’s young and was probably just following Zuma’s orders — and the Guptas have been grounded anyway

21 February 2018 - 12:01 Robert Laing and Wilson Johwa
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The public tracking device on the Guptas’ aircraft has been switched off, alarming a Canadian bank as the family still owes $27m for their Bombardier Global 6000 plane.

A report finding the Strategic Fuel Fund broke the law and cost the country R3.3bn should be set aside because the firm that did it declared a possible conflict of interest, Energy Minister David Mahlobo tells Parliament.

Former First National Bank CEO Michael Jordaan has written an affectionate obituary about his Stellenbosch University economics professor, Sampie Terreblanche. "To this day, I see myself as an adherent of a social market economic system, thanks to Sampie’s intellectual influence."

Though Malusi Gigaba officially kicked off the state-capture project when, in 2011, he took a knife to all the big state-owned company boards and placed Gupta family proxies on them, he should be given a second chance, argues Peter Bruce.

The private education sector is not shining so brightly.

Soon-to-list Cell C supports the establishment of a wholesale open-access network (woan) to house shared spectrum.

