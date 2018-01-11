EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Spectre of Chris Malikane in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report
Markus Jooste’s ‘mistakes’ hit those close to home, and Peter Bruce says the clock starts ticking for Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday
Did economist Chris Malikane lend his footprint to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report, recommending a change to the Reserve Bank mandate?
Rob Rose tabulates some of the cost of the Steinhoff mess. For example, in 2008 the company set aside 40-million shares for 12,000 "eligible employees", who were mostly black staff. Over the festive season, those shares plunged in value from R2.2bn to about R300m today.
Peter Bruce argues that Cyril Ramaphosa’s "January 8" speech on Saturday is when the clock starts ticking, both for him and Jacob Zuma.
Coca-Cola SA and Sasol the latest to dump McKinsey.
Zapiro's archival cartoon @TimesLIVE (29 November 2016) -Over a year later and Zuma's future still not addressed, even by the new ANC National Executive Committee when they met for the first time on Wednesday - https://t.co/XMbnki6FIC pic.twitter.com/RhXcAzbGil— Zapiro (@zapiro) January 11, 2018
