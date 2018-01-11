Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Spectre of Chris Malikane in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report

Markus Jooste’s ‘mistakes’ hit those close to home, and Peter Bruce says the clock starts ticking for Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday

11 January 2018 - 13:09 Wilson Johwa
Chris Malikane. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Did economist Chris Malikane lend his footprint to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report, recommending a change to the Reserve Bank mandate?

Rustenburg mobs torch buildings allegedly owned by foreigners involved in the drug trade.

Rob Rose tabulates some of the cost of the Steinhoff mess. For example, in 2008 the company set aside 40-million shares for 12,000 "eligible employees", who were mostly black staff. Over the festive season, those shares plunged in value from R2.2bn to about R300m today.

Peter Bruce argues that Cyril Ramaphosa’s "January 8" speech on Saturday is when the clock starts ticking, both for him and Jacob Zuma.

Coca-Cola SA and Sasol the latest to dump McKinsey.

Top brand Balmain is now part of Woolworths’ offerings in Australia.

