EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma's Meandos versus Trump's covfefe as most presidential word of 2017
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Rather than make empty promises of free tertiary education, President Jacob Zuma should address the shocking state of SA’s primary education.
The South African Communist Party asks the obvious question in its year-end message: how does Zuma propose to pay for the free university education he is promising SA’s youth?
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency could determine whether SA will thrive as a non-racial democratic society, or remain trapped between notions of an idyllic and romanticised past and myopic visions of a populist nirvana yet to come, writes Patrick Bulger.
The Weekly Mail’s founding editor, Anton Harber, recalls when then union leader Cyril Ramaphosa met mining magnate Harry Oppenheimer at the newspaper’s first birthday party at the Market Theatre in 1986.
The Constitutional Court has ordered Parliament to create rules regulating the removal of President Jacob Zuma in terms of section 89 of the Constitution.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Moody’s, which had already downgraded Steinhoff’s credit rating earlier this month, cut its rating for Steinhoff International Holdings to Caa1, the seventh tier into junk territory.
Bitcoin appeared to find a bottom on Friday, rebounding to $15,000 after moves by South Korea to curb speculation and protect retail customers took the crypto-currency down more than 8% on Thursday.
The ruling doesn’t say I have to go anywhere. But 2018 is going to be a set of one Meandos after another Meandos. #ZumaImpeachment pic.twitter.com/8GmpBk1ogR— SaxonwoldShebeen (@StateShebeen) December 29, 2017
"Meandos", a word coined by President Jacob Zuma, is in contention with US President Donald Trump’s "covfefe" as most presidential word of 2017.
Our take on explaining the blockchain and bitcoin 'mining' in everyday language: https://t.co/5r0G6CCuGP pic.twitter.com/HAbDTSHzGb— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) December 29, 2017
Please sign in or register to comment.