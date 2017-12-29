Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma's Meandos versus Trump's covfefe as most presidential word of 2017

29 December 2017 - 12:09 Robert Laing
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ALON SKUY​
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ALON SKUY​

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Rather than make empty promises of free tertiary education, President Jacob Zuma should address the shocking state of SA’s primary education.

The South African Communist Party asks the obvious question in its year-end message: how does Zuma propose to pay for the free university education he is promising SA’s youth?

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency could determine whether SA will thrive as a non-racial democratic society, or remain trapped between notions of an idyllic and romanticised past and myopic visions of a populist nirvana yet to come, writes Patrick Bulger.

The Weekly Mail’s founding editor, Anton Harber, recalls when then union leader Cyril Ramaphosa met mining magnate Harry Oppenheimer at the newspaper’s first birthday party at the Market Theatre in 1986.

The Constitutional Court has ordered Parliament to create rules regulating the removal of President Jacob Zuma in terms of section 89 of the Constitution.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Moody’s, which had already downgraded Steinhoff’s credit rating earlier this month, cut its rating for Steinhoff International Holdings to Caa1, the seventh tier into junk territory.

Bitcoin appeared to find a bottom on Friday, rebounding to $15,000 after moves by South Korea to curb speculation and protect retail customers took the crypto-currency down more than 8% on Thursday.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

"Meandos", a word coined by President Jacob Zuma, is in contention with US President Donald Trump’s "covfefe" as most presidential word of 2017.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
From August: Anton Harber on how Ramaphosa made ...
Opinion
2.
How Mbalula and Malema hastened the ANC's slide
Opinion
3.
From November: Greedy MultiChoice sells its soul ...
Opinion
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma's Meandos versus Trump's ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: Jacob Zuma's reign must be ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.