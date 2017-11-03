EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Trust me, my name’s Fred*(*Subject to change without notice)
As expected, Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers, has finally prompted some reaction — beginning with SARS and the State Security Agency.
When is it going to end? More dirt as the Guptas’ share manipulation is exposed. And where is it going to end (this time, Singapore gets a mention).
McKinsey is in the middle of a secret mission to pick a new leader. The first round of the selection process will see McKinsey’s 550 senior partners each nominate up to seven candidates to replace global MD Dominic Barton.
"We never buy businesses that are badly run and don’t have good cash flow," says Ascendis CEO Karsten Wellner.
Bizarre. James Gubb traded R400 to publicly express disgust at the Gupta Oakbay sham. So the JSE fined him R100k: https://t.co/o5pCwRV06D— Alec Hogg (@alechogg) November 2, 2017
