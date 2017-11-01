Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: It’s time to treat the rape of women as seriously as if they were men

01 November 2017 - 12:33 Wilson Johwa
Picture: ISTOCK

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba gets an unlikely ally in the fight against Home Affairs, but sooner or later he will realise that poverty, not foreign immigration, is at the crux of what has become his obsession.

Something for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to think about: looming junk status is prompting the government pension fund to look offshore.

Sisonke Msimang argues that if 98 men were anally raped every single day for a year, a national state of crisis would be proclaimed.

SA has the overweening power to influence Zimbabwe’s domestic politics to change for the better. What is missing is the desire and diplomatic nous to use it effectively, argues Gerrit Olivier.

Welcome back home, old pal, Old Mutual — all four of you!

Emira earmarks R290m for its initial investment in the US. The group is to earn dollar-denominated, double-digit returns of about 10.5% per annum, compared with the single-figure yields achievable in SA.

