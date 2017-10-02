EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: An A for the Gautrain but state infrastructure in general gets D+
Tim Cohen argues that Edna Molewa’s comments about Johann Rupert are largely nonsense, and ANC violence at Eastern Cape meeting shows Jacob Zuma’s desperation
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The bad news is only one infrastructure project, the Gautrain, received an A rating in the South African Institute of Civil Engineers’ latest report. The good news is no projects received an "unfit for purpose" rating of E.
Is the growing trend of ANC provincial leadership contests heading to court a sign of collapsing internal democracy within the party?
In my opinion
Matters of debate
When Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa claims Anton Rupert’s son, Johann Rupert, is a beneficiary of apartheid government largesse obtained by his father, she is largely speaking nonsense, writes Tim Cohen.
Violence by President Jacob Zuma’s supporters at this weekend’s Eastern Cape ANC conference, which failed to prevent Cyril Ramaphosa’s ally Oscar Mabuyane winning the provincial leadership election, reveals Zuma’s desperation, writes Justice Malala.
If law enforcement officials do actually start torturing suspects, in the manner Police Minister Fikile Mbalula suggests, at least we will be able to trace the origins of the behaviour directly. He has given them a mandate and for that he needs to be held personally and directly accountable, writes Gareth van Onselen.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Harsh lessons on the dangers of not diversifying have been brought home to people who subscribed for Sasol’s Inzalo or African Bank’s Hlumisa and Eyomhlaba black economic empowerment (BEE) schemes. "Much of the pain could have been avoided had BEE been done through portfolios from the start," writes Stuart Theobald.
The auditor-general has warned there is "material uncertainty" over the ability of state-owned oil company PetroSA to continue operating as a going concern.
South African Airways, which has projected negative monthly cash flow of hundreds of millions of rand, has asked for a R13bn recapitalisation over three years. It has received R5.2bn in 2017.
If only the passion that comrades have in fighting for positions and patronage was used to deliver services; the Eastern Cape would be a great place. #ANCECConference pic.twitter.com/vhh46QXuru— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) October 1, 2017
Very visual
Graph of the day
HCI’s attempt to sidestep competition authorities in the reshuffling of assets in its subsidiaries Niveus and Tsogo Sun will be heard by the competition appeal court on Monday.
Please login or register to comment.