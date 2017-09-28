BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Hlengiwe Mkhize should clarify what business her son had with Home Affairs
BLSA drops Eskom and Transnet, and Malusi Gigaba fires another salvo at Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Instead of simply attacking the suspended director-general, Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize must say how her son got involved in the department’s affairs.
Yet another broadside against the hapless public protector, this time from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Events of the past two weeks show that there is a stalemate in the Public Investment Corporation.
Sikonathi Mantshantsha says most of the BEE deals of the past 15 years have ended up benefiting only the lawyers, the deal advisers and the bankers. But Sasol’s investors are among the luckier ones.
Can you imagine, asks Daniel Kriel, what the effect that the failed R2bn equity deal that former acting South African Airways CEO Nico Bezuidenhout arranged with Emirates in 2015, might have had on the fortunes of SAA?
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Naspers becomes largest shareholder in Delivery Hero, an online food delivery service operating across over 40 countries.
The typical host on Airbnb in SA earns an additional R28,000 a year. Airbnb is offering training in a bid to grow its footprint in SA.
FNB deepens competition in the cellphone services market. The bank is aiming to lure its banking customers who are on other mobile networks to join its FNB Connect platform.
