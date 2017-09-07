EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril Ramaphosa puts faith in Jacob Zuma’s judgement
This is how Anoj Singh enabled the Gupta machinery at Transnet and Eskom, and why is one fund manager saying no to Naspers?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Poor Cyril Ramaphosa — he has had to answer for Faith Muthambi, the disastrous mining charter and Grace Mugabe.
There must have a lot of bad blood between the old Necsa board and CEO Phumzile Tshelane for the board to approach the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission with claims that Tshelane abused his company car and driver.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi steps in to avert KwaZulu-Natal’s oncology mess. However, the slow pace of the proposed changes is no comfort to those in need of urgent therapy.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The Financial Mail says although it seems wrong to celebrate the imminent demise of a company, it’s hard to feel sympathy for anyone at the slimy Bell Pottinger, so destructive for SA was their work for the Guptas.
Read here: Editorial: The very welcome death of Bell Pottinger
Who is the one fund manager who will not buy Naspers shares?
Read here: The Naspers minority report
Here is a near blow-by-blow account of how suspended Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh enabled the Gupta machinery at Transnet and Eskom.
Read the report: How Anoj Singh sang for his supper
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Not a bad day for Patrice Motsepe: African Rainbow Minerals declares its largest dividend to date as ARC makes JSE debut.
Stanlib begins rationalisation with an organisational revamp that split the investment team into three franchises
Please login or register to comment.