SUHANA GORDHAN: Campaign aims to stop society’s skew vagina monologues

Vagina. Vagina. Vagina. Do not cringe, it’s totally appropriate to write the word "vagina". And if you’re feeling uncomfortable with this, perhaps you need to register at Libresse’s Vagina Varsity.

Libresse has finally liberated us from bad pad ads. For years, women have had to endure their periods being depicted on television in ridiculous ways. Vaginas have been recast as biology-lab beakers and people wearing white coats have poured blue liquid into sanitary pads to demonstrate absorbency.

On the other end of the spectrum, we’ve seen girls bouncing around in a state of euphoria, rising from their beds like glowing goddesses thrilled that no leakage has occurred. Schoolgirls have burst into song and dance — like menstrually liberated Sarafinas — celebrating the freedom from having to "check check" their dresses.

Libresse, together with agency Net#work BBDO, decided it was time to ditch the shame and awkwardness around a woman’s vagina. They have launched a series of online YouTube videos called "Vagina Varsity" where subscribers can receive videos in their inboxes that outline everything you need to know about a vagina – from periods to intercourse and pregnancy.