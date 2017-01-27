FOREIGN POLICY
Trump’s messaging translates to: ‘The US is overextended’
Donald Trump is not the first imperial leader at the helm of a waning superpower to try square the circle, writes Anthony Butler
27 January 2017 - 06:30 AM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.