EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC members ‘obsessed with positions’, Zuma says

Habib Overseas Bank’s assets in SA are within reach of Gupta associate Salim Essa, and reports that Ford knew about Kuga problem since 2014

16 January 2017 - 13:17 PM
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
After making his preferences known on the issue of succession, Jacob Zuma surprisingly advises South Africans not to do the same

Zuma rebukes ‘seekers of positions’

KwaZulu-Natal branch members are preoccupied with succession speculation, but president tells KwaDukuza bash to tone it down
Politics
9 hours ago

Vincent Smith, the chairperson of Parliament’s ad-hoc committee investigating issues at the SABC, vowed to take strong action against individuals who misled it, during hearings that concluded last week. No doubt Smith will have the support of most citizens.

Habib Overseas Bank’s South African assets are now within the reach of Gupta associate Salim Essa.

What does it take for a manufacturer to recall faulty vehicles? Apparently, warnings dating back to 2014 were not enough for Ford.

Tim Cohen finds it a rich irony that the Davos event this year will coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.

Carol Paton observes that the proposed commission into the so-called Bankorp scandal, also the first action by newly installed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is a mirror image of her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela’s, recommendation for a commission of inquiry to look into state capture during the Zuma presidency.

Diana Games says little wonder why Zimbabweans are sceptical about the new "bond notes". In charge of the exercise is the same government that took the country to 80-billion percent inflation less than a decade ago.

The truth is that no one in the ANC cares about policy formulation at the moment, says Justice Malala, concluding that ANC politicians are too busy fighting.

Sibanye Gold could be the first company to sue mining inspectors in their personal capacities.

Malicious inspectors face liability at mines

Sibanye serves notices as judgments pave the way for government officials to be held liable in their personal capacity
Companies
10 hours ago

Merger between New Europe Property Investments and Rockcastle Global Real Estate could be just the first of many.

Massmart’s sales update appears to be slightly worse than market expectations.

Cartoon January 16 2017.
