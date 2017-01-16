EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC members ‘obsessed with positions’, Zuma says
Habib Overseas Bank’s assets in SA are within reach of Gupta associate Salim Essa, and reports that Ford knew about Kuga problem since 2014
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
After making his preferences known on the issue of succession, Jacob Zuma surprisingly advises South Africans not to do the same
Vincent Smith, the chairperson of Parliament’s ad-hoc committee investigating issues at the SABC, vowed to take strong action against individuals who misled it, during hearings that concluded last week. No doubt Smith will have the support of most citizens.
What does it take for a manufacturer to recall faulty vehicles? Apparently, warnings dating back to 2014 were not enough for Ford.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Tim Cohen finds it a rich irony that the Davos event this year will coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
Carol Paton observes that the proposed commission into the so-called Bankorp scandal, also the first action by newly installed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is a mirror image of her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela’s, recommendation for a commission of inquiry to look into state capture during the Zuma presidency.
Diana Games says little wonder why Zimbabweans are sceptical about the new "bond notes". In charge of the exercise is the same government that took the country to 80-billion percent inflation less than a decade ago.
The truth is that no one in the ANC cares about policy formulation at the moment, says Justice Malala, concluding that ANC politicians are too busy fighting.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Sibanye Gold could be the first company to sue mining inspectors in their personal capacities.
Merger between New Europe Property Investments and Rockcastle Global Real Estate could be just the first of many.
