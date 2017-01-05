EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Why Congo’s Joseph Kabila hangs on
And expect more fireworks in Parliament this year
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Parliament will be the site of new battles in 2017. The anti-Zuma faction coalescing around ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu will become increasingly strident and assert the role of Parliament and its committees to hold the executive and its entities to account.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Now we have an idea why Congolese President Joseph Kabila is ignoring pleas to hand over power. Kabila’s wife, two children and eight of his siblings control more than 120 permits to dig gold, diamonds, copper, cobalt and other minerals.
The Eastern Cape is not renowned for its agricultural vibrancy, but times are changing, concludes Wandile Sihlobo.
Only a handful of SA’s medical schemes achieved the required operational surplus (that is, income from contributions that is sufficient to cover all claims and expenses) in 2015. Roshan Bhana looks at the reasons why this trend is expected to continue.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
After a two year fight for transparency, Coronation has finally decided to allow shareholders to vote on its remuneration policy.
Spare a thought for MTN shareholders and Edcon creditors.
Please login or register to comment.