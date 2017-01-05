Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Why Congo’s Joseph Kabila hangs on

And expect more fireworks in Parliament this year

05 January 2017 - 13:40 PM Wilson Johwa
Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila. Picture: SOWETAN

Parliament will be the site of new battles in 2017. The anti-Zuma faction coalescing around ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu will become increasingly strident and assert the role of Parliament and its committees to hold the executive and its entities to account.

Airport tariff decrease is a viability risk for Acsa but a boon for passengers -at least on paper.

Broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield looking to enter politics as a DA representative.

Now we have an idea why Congolese President Joseph Kabila is ignoring pleas to hand over power. Kabila’s wife, two children and eight of his siblings control more than 120 permits to dig gold, diamonds, copper, cobalt and other minerals.

The Eastern Cape is not renowned for its agricultural vibrancy, but times are changing, concludes Wandile Sihlobo.

Only a handful of SA’s medical schemes achieved the required operational surplus (that is, income from contributions that is sufficient to cover all claims and expenses) in 2015. Roshan Bhana looks at the reasons why this trend is expected to continue.

After a two year fight for transparency, Coronation has finally decided to allow shareholders to vote on its remuneration policy.

SA caught in the middle of record low capital inflows to emerging markets.

Spare a thought for MTN shareholders and Edcon creditors.

Executives comfy, but not MTN shareholders

Edcon files for cross-border bankruptcy protection in a US court, while the R112 for MTN Zakhele represents an attractive return on the R20 invested ...
