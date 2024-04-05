DOMINIK HEIL AND BOTSHELO WA RAKATE: How to identify the best coalition partners

Election posters are displayed in Pretoria. File photo: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
As Gen Dwight D Eisenhower once famously noted: “Even Napoleon’s reputation suffered when students came to realise he always fought against coalitions — and therefore against divided counsels and diverse political, economic and military interests.” It did not end well for Napoleon.
SA stands at a crucial juncture in its political history. The 2024 elections are most likely paving the way for a shift from one-party dominance to a multiparty coalition government. This will bring about significant changes to the country’s political landscape. As we look towards this prospect it is critical to understand how we should deal with this as voters.
It makes sense that most political leaders would prefer to exercise power by themselves, rather than share it with others. However, this is in stark contrast to how well coalition governments have delivered for their citizens around the world. There is ample evidence that coalition governments have a better track record of producing economic growth and more equitable and fairer societies.
It does not take a genius to see that working coalitions are the direction SA needs to go towards if it is to succeed in the future. What is less understood is the reality that it is easier for political leaders to bring their party together when in a coalition government than if they govern with an absolute majority.
An unchallenged party tends to be more unruly, and the real opposition invariably forms inside the party. President Cyril Ramaphosa will probably not admit this publicly, but his political life would be a lot easier — and presumably more effective — if he presides over a coalition government.
After May 29 the ANC will most likely require a coalition partner to stay in power. The less likely scenario is that a diverse number of opposition parties find the required common ground to work together. Either way, in SA’s highly fractured society and political landscape the necessity of coming together is something we should look forward to.
Coalition governments, while often challenging to navigate, bring diverse perspectives and expertise to the table. However, its success ultimately hinges on the ability of leaders to foster co-operation, negotiate effectively, and prioritise the common good over partisan interests. This is what a fully functioning democracy is all about.
So far parties in SA have not shown the maturity to make coalition governments work in the interest of the people. Therefore, the ability to constructively work in a coalition should be of utmost importance for voters when voting.
So what should one look for in a party to make coalition government work? Probably the most critical characteristic is that it must have a culture that is itself inclusive of a variety of views, embrace the vast diversity of people in SA, and be what we call in politics a “big tent” or “broad church”.
Such a party would incorporate a wide range of viewpoints, beliefs and interests within its ranks and would not be ideologically dogmatic. It should show a willingness to find pragmatic compromises that serve the entire country.
These characteristics should also be embodied in the party’s leaders. They would need the ability to communicate effectively and exercise negotiation and conflict resolution skills. Such leaders demonstrate an ability to find common ground and a combination of empathy and decisiveness. Above all, they should be humble and have the capacity to listen. This may turn out to be an almost impossible demand.
It is often surprisingly easy to determine the readiness of a party to be a good coalition partner in the run-up to the elections. Parties will still have to underline what they promise to bring to governing SA, but one campaigns differently when one needs to find common ground once the elections are over. Parties that campaign predominantly on running down other parties will amply demonstrate that they are non-starters for being future coalition partners.
In a society as fractured as ours this may seem an impossible mountain to climb. It is, however, the mountain top we must reach if we want to be a truly democratic country. It would not be the first time we turn out to be a miracle nation. It is up to all of us to fulfil this dream.
• Heil is a university lecturer in strategy practice in the UK and SA, and Rakate a director at Trueline Leadership Consulting.
DOMINIK HEIL AND BOTSHELO WA RAKATE: How to identify the best coalition partners
Parties must be able to listen and work together to make for good partnerships
