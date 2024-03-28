Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: What could the 2024 elections lead to?

Business Day TV spoke to acting editor for Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian

28 March 2024 - 16:05
by Business Day TV
Picture: Bloomberg/Waldo Swiegers
Picture: Bloomberg/Waldo Swiegers

Acting editor for Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian, details the 2024 post-election scenarios for SA with Business Day TV.

