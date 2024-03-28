CARTOON: Macky Sall’s legacy

Local currency moves off worst levels of the day against dollar
Former president must urge his supporters to respect SA’s electoral laws
MPs irked as Special Investigating Unit finds long-delayed project flawed
Business Day TV talks to IEC deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery
Group concludes several strategic corporate actions, and says it is confident these relationships will deliver enhanced growth
Money policy committee expects headline inflation to come down to its 4.5% target only at the end of 2025
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Eerik Oja, CEO and co-founder of car subscription service Planet42
Political newcomer thanks President Macky Sall and other candidates for recognising his win ahead of official results
Sports writing should be an education, unveiling, revelation, understanding and above all a story
Ivan Vladislavić reprises his role of the modern-day flâneur, wandering the streets and musing on incidences of decay and rebirth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
