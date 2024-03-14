Opinion

CARTOON: Pravin’s legacy

14 March 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, March 14 2024
Thursday, March 14 2024

EDITORIAL: Pravin Gordhan leaves a mixed legacy

Building Sars into an independent, world-class institution is his signature achievement
Opinion
1 day ago

SAA’s R3bn deal with Takatso falls apart

Termination of the sale to equity partner is a blow to Ramaphosa’s privatisation drive
Companies
17 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Pravin Gordhan announces retirement from politics

Public enterprises minister says time has come for him to focus on his family and health
Politics
6 days ago

Leaked ANC list hints at post-election cabinet shakeout

Several serving ministers may have to make way to younger ones higher up
Politics
3 days ago
Tuesday, March 12 2024
Tuesday, March 12 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: SAA once again becomes a plaything ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Why we should worry about KZN
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Canal+ bid for MultiChoice ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MICHAEL ZAHARIEV: Resale democratises luxury for ...
Opinion
5.
MARK BARNES: Choose the right mayor — do not look ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.