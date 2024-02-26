JAMIE MCGEEVER: Global stocks are defying the odds
Tech stocks lift Wall Street to all-time highs while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Stoxx 600 in Europe soar
26 February 2024 - 05:00
Orlando — “The stock market is not the economy.”
This truism has rarely been more relevant, as the extraordinary boom in a handful of mega tech stocks revs Wall Street up to new all-time highs even as many sectors lag behind and economic growth seems set to decelerate...
